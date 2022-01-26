Film will be shown in cinemas in Brazil – JBox

THE crunchyroll announced today (25) the release of the film JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 in cinemas in Latin America (and, of course, in Brazil). There is still no location or preview of the premiere – and no information is available dubbed. The distribution will be in conjunction with the funimation.

The film premiered in Japan on christmas eve, and was the best weekend debut of 2021 in Japan (and the second largest in the entire history of Japan, at least since measurements began).

Published in Japan in 2017, this volume’s story follows high school student Yuuta Okkotsu. The boy wants to be executed because he cannot bear to suffer any longer with a spiteful spirit that possessed him. It is then up to Professor Satoru Gojou, a master who teaches how to exorcise curses, to transfer Yuuta to the Higher Technical School of Jujutsu in Tokyo, initiating the plot.

The manga was the best seller in 2021, according to Oricon. In January, the column Coffee & Matcha discussed the possibility of jujutsu be a “new Kimetsu“, check out here.

the publisher panini published the Zero and publishes the entire series here and in Brazil. jujutsu can also be accompanied by MANGA Plus in Portuguese.

Source: press release

Kaisen Jujutsu

the work of Gege Akutami is serial on Shonen Jump, from Shueisha, since 2018, with 18 bound volumes to date (in addition toThe Volume 0). The manga has publication by Panini in Brazil.

The series inspired an animation produced by the studio mappa – the first season premiered in October 2020 and ended on March 27, with 24 episodes. THE crunchyroll and the funimation have the anime in dubbed and subtitled versions.

In the story, Yuji Itadori is a high school student who lives with his grandfather in Sendai. Despite his innate talent for the sport, he avoids the track team and decides to join the Occult Research Club, where he can relax, hang out with his older friends, and regularly visit his grandfather in the hospital.

Yuji soon discovers, however, that the occult is as real as it gets and, after receiving mysterious messages from his grandfather, on his deathbed, he is confronted by the sorcerer Megumi Fushiguro, who informs him that there is a high-quality cursed talisman in his school. (whom Yuji made contact with recently).

read our anime review and also from first volume of the manga.

