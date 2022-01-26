Final trailer released by Square

There are just over two months left for the release of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, but Square Enix has already released, this Monday (25), the final trailer for the adventure, with lots of action and brawling in the best style. soulslike.

Players will live in the “skin” of the protagonist Jack Garland, leader of the group “Warriors of Light”, which has the difficult mission to defeat Chaos. With the right to the music of the late Frank Sinatra, with the song “My Way”, the trailer brings a dramatic and emotional charge – and leaves even more mysteries in the air. Check out:

The story of the first game in the franchise (from 1987), on which Final Fantasy Origin is based, involves time travel. In short, the protagonist Jack is also the villain of the plot, who created a time loop of more than 2,000 years and turned into Chaos — against whom he himself must fight.

Each of the Warriors of Light members represent the iconic demons that players faced in the first game. The new trailer shows three of them in action: Kraken, Lich and Marilith. The fourth, Tiamat, has been previously revealed.

Final Fantasy Origin Trailer Also Shows “Jobs” System

The plot wasn’t the only surprise in the new Final Fantasy Origin trailer: Square also revealed a complex “Jobs” system, which allows players to choose a gameplay style that matches their requirements, namely: “Berserker”, “Red Mage” and “Samurai”.

The class focuses on direct hits with axes and greatswords, in addition to the “Berserk” skill. While this skill is active, your attack power greatly increases, but it can be a risky choice as you lose the ability to use potions.

Versatile magic users, they are capable of both attacking and supporting the team. With the skill “Chainspell”, it is possible to deal massive damage to your enemies – but this reduces their elemental resistance.

Finally, the Samurai class excels in MP recovery — skill bar. THE skill “Meikyo-shisui” provides fast MP bar recovery according to the damage dealt to the enemy.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be released in March 18th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Looking forward to it? Comment in the session below!