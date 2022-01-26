Find out all about the fight between Slovenia and Natalia

After being nominated for the wall of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Natália asked Slovenia if she was her sister’s vote. The Pernambuco confirmed it and, at dawn yesterday, the model told Rodrigo that she was revolted by the attitude of her confinement colleague.

“I asked if she was one of those who voted for me and she said ‘yes, but I wish you luck’. Ah, put your luck in the middle of the c*”, he reported. This was not their first disagreement. The sisters’ relationship has been shaken since the first day of the program, when they starred in the first discussion of the edition.

Understand the beef between Slovenia and Natalia

BBB 22: Slovenia and Natalia on the first night of the program Image: Reproduction / Globoplay

It all started when Natalia told Vyni that she would like to leave the grunge room and go to lollipop. However, the sister felt that her colleague did not support the decision and did not want to share the room with her.

“Eslô doesn’t want me to go either. I felt that a little bit. I don’t know, she turned around and said: ‘But stay there, later, whatever, you come”, he commented. Later, with the arrival of the cooler, she went directly to the Pernambuco woman.:

“I thought you didn’t want me in the room. I thought you felt weird energy. But it’s gone. I thought you were wonderful, unique, perfect. I could be wrong and break my face. I just want you to understand.” that”.

Slovenia asked for the floor and replied to a colleague in confinement. “No, I wanted you there [no quarto], yes.” She was soon interrupted by the sister, who stated: “I don’t care what you think, because I know who I am. But I want to hear it, because I could be wrong.”

“If I gave you a bad impression, forgive me. But I want you to understand this and also understand what I felt. We are popcorn. They have fame, they have an audience, they have people cheering. We have no one”, ends Natalia.