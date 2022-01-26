Find out why Marquezine was left out of the series that tells the story of Neymar

The trajectory of the player Neymar recently won a series on the Netflix platform. The viewers of the production, entitled ‘Neymar: The perfect chaos’, however, noticed the lack of actress Bruna Marquezine, with whom Neymar maintained a relationship between 2012 and 2018. In an interview with ‘Notícias da TV’, from ‘Uol’, director David Charles Rodrigues justified that the actress’ participation was not necessary, as she was not a topic of documentary interest.

The production has the participation of friends, family, journalists, football stars and the player’s employees. The couple Bruna and Neymar have always been the target of pressure from fans, in addition to facing harassment from the paparazzi.

For Rodrigues, Marquezine was never a key part of the narrative told in ‘Neymar: O chaos perfect’. “If this had any connection with his and Bruna’s relationship, we would definitely have made contact and would do our best to make her part of the series,” he explained.

The documentary ‘Neymar: The Perfect Chaos’ is made up of three episodes, each lasting about 50 minutes. Among them, it is possible to see the professional rise of the player with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage, as well as the role of Neymar the father in managing the star’s career.