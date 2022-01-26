Fiocruz points to a worsening in the occupation of ICU beds by covid-19 in the SUS

The occupation of public intensive care unit (ICU) beds for adults with covid-19 is getting worse with the rapid spread of the Ômicron variant, evaluated researchers from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) in the Covid-19 Observatory bulletin released today (26) .

“It cannot be ignored that the situation is getting worse, although it is clear that the scenario with vaccination is very different from that observed in earlier, more critical moments of the pandemic, in which there were many more beds”, says the bulletin, which considers that fully immunized people are less susceptible to these hospitalizations, but severe comorbidities or advanced age can leave them vulnerable.

The researchers explain that, even with a smaller proportion of cases generating ICU admissions, the numbers become significant because of the high transmissibility of the Ômicron variant, which is more contagious.

The increase in the number of hospitalizations has already led 12 states to the intermediate alert zone, in which between 60% and 80% of ICU beds are occupied. In addition, hospitalizations reached the critical zone, with at least 80% of beds occupied, in Pernambuco (81%), Espírito Santo (80%), Goiás (82%), Piauí (82%), Rio Grande do Norte ( 83%), Mato Grosso do Sul (80%) and Federal District (98%).

The bulletin informs that, among the 25 capitals with published rates, nine are in the critical alert zone: Porto Velho (89%), Rio Branco (80%), Macapá (82%), Fortaleza (93%), Natal (percentage estimated at 89%), Belo Horizonte (95%), Rio de Janeiro (98%), Cuiabá (89%) and Brasília (98%).

“It is essential to make efforts to advance vaccination and control the spread of Covid-19, with the strengthening of the mandatory use of masks and vaccination passports in public places, and to launch campaigns to guide the population on self-isolation at the onset of symptoms, even avoiding intra-household transmission”, highlights the bulletin.