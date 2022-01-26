First eliminated from the ‘BBB 22’, Luciano talks about Jade Picon’s criticism of his desire for fame: ‘Contradictory’ | More you

Now the game has really started! After a relatively quiet week, Luciano Estevam was the first to leave the “BBB 22” this Tuesday, 1/25, with 49.31% of the public vote. The dancer, model and actor from Santa Catarina, therefore, inaugurated “Café com o Eliminado”, a part of “Mais Você” in which Ana Maria chats with the participants who leave the reality.
Luciano was the guest of ‘Café com o Eliminado’, on ‘Mais Você’ — Photo: Instagram
The first question that the presenter asked was if Luciano had already spoken to the family and, especially, to his mother, Maria Sueli. The dancer said he heard an audio of her and explained that his goal has always been very clear since he was ten: he wanted to be very rich and very famous. 🤑😎
“She was always very proud of me. And she said: it doesn’t matter what others say, you are famous, yes. You are my famous”, said the participant, having fun and making Ana Maria laugh.
Ana Maria Braga talks with Luciano, first eliminated from ‘BBB22’
Luciano explained what he believes has affected his colleagues in confinement in his desire.
“I think it bothered me not because of the ‘fame’ speech, but because I want to know what I want. This can sometimes be scary, because most people don’t know what they want and when they see a well-resolved person in in front of them scares a little”.
Luciano shows the complete look that he used during a conversation with Ana Maria Braga — Photo: Instagram
Ana showed the dancer a conversation between her former colleagues, in which Jade Picon said that he bothered her because of her thirst for fame. Luciano criticized the stance of the influencer that he named as “contradictory”, pointing out that she has already achieved a very good reach among people, even before entering the reality.
Luciano explains to Ana Maria his desire to be ‘as famous as Beyoncé’
“The ideal would be for a person at her level to say ‘the way you talk here is very pretentious'”, he said about Jade, adding that one of her goals is to continue using social networks to talk to her followers: “I’ve inspired a lot of people and I want to do that a lot more now.”
Luciano says he will take all the brothers as friends
When reviewing a conversation he had with Natália, Jessi and Lucas, Luciano confirmed that the woman’s perception of him was correct: “I am a person who waits a lot for the approval of others”.
At another time, Ana wanted to know what Luciano intended to do to achieve the long-awaited fame. The ex-brother, then stressed that he has had a career as an actor, dancer and model for many years. “Globo, invite me for a soap opera,” he joked, who said he was open to being friends with Naiara Azevedo, the person responsible for putting him on Paredão. “Game is game and real life is real life”.
Luciano makes videos on social networks
Missed the BBB 22? Run here! 🤩👇
After Elimination at BBB 22, Naiara warns: ‘I came back to cause’
Podcast “Donos da Razão” welcomes Alana Azevedo, the CEO of “Globe”, to comment on the first week of “BBB 22”; listen now!