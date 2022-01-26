First on the waiting list, man has heart transplant denied for not being vaccinated against Covid-19

A 31-year-old man had a heart transplant denied for not having been vaccinated against Covid-19. DJ Ferguson is the first on the waiting list by the delicate procedure, but he refuses to take the immunizer against coronavirus.

The policy of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston (USA) is to transplants only in vaccinated patients.

“My son came to the brink of death to hold his positions and was pushed to the limit”, said David Ferguson, the patient’s father, the affiliate of the CBS network.

“It’s against his basic principles, he doesn’t believe in it. It’s a policy they’re enforcing and since he won’t get the shot, they’ve taken him off the heart transplant list.“, Ferguson said.

DJ Ferguson has heart transplant denied for not being vaccinated against Covid-19 Photo: Reproduction / CBS

The hospital released a statement about the case:

“Like many other transplant programs in the United States, the Covid-19 vaccine is one of several vaccines and lifestyle behaviors required for transplant candidates in the Mass General Brigham system in order to create the best chance of success for operation and also patient survival after transplantation.”

The Chief of Medical Ethics at the New York University School of Medicine supports the hospital’s decision.

“After any transplant, kidney, heart, whatever, your immune system is shut down. Flu can kill you, a cold can kill you, Covid can kill you. Organs are scarce, we are not going to distribute them to someone who has little chance of surviving while other vaccinees are more likely to survive postoperatively”, he said.

With an incurable disease, DJ has two children and his wife is pregnant with the third.

“It’s His Body, It’s His Choice”, commented the father. The family is considering hospital transfer. “We’re running out of time”, finished.