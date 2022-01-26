Fiuk shares photos from 2009 with Thaisa Carvalho, current girlfriend

posted on 01/25/2022 12:35



(credit: reproduction)

Fiuk surprised followers by sharing the first photos with his girlfriend, Thaisa Carvalho. Even though they’ve been together for a few months, the couple already has more than 10 years of history. That’s because Thaisa has been a fan of the singer since she was 12 years old.

“Who knew… 2009/2022,” the singer wrote on Instagram, adding heart emojis. “My idol and my love. Who knew… I love you!!!”, commented Thaisa. In addition to clicks of the two from 10 years ago, he also showed photos in which he appears kissing his girlfriend.

In the comments, the followers were praising the couple. “My loves! Best wishes always! So precious!”, commented a follower. “How beautiful! There’s no way when God defines destiny”, declared an admirer. “When it’s meant to be, it will be,” agreed another. “How cute you are… congratulations! What God puts together, no one separates”, said a friend.







