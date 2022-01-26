Flamengo vs Portuguesa: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch

Commanded by Fabio Matias and formed by young people from the base, the Flamengo will debut against Portuguesa this Wednesday, at 21:35, for the first round of the Guanabara Cup of the Carioca Championship. The match will be held at Estádio Luso-Brasileiro, home of Lusinha, but which will have the club from Gávea as home team (with up to 3,500 red-black fans).

From Matias’ kids, Ramon and Gomes will not be available – the first due to muscle injury and the second, for having tested positive for Covid-19. It is worth remembering that the main group, coached by Paulo Sousa, should only play the State Championship after the fourth round.

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO X PORTUGUESE

Date and time: January 26, 2022, at 9:35 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Luso-Brazilian Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo

Assistants: Thiago Henrique Corrêa and Carlos Henrique de Lima Filho

Where to watch: Record TV, Cariocão Play, FlaTV+, Flow Sport Club, Ronaldo TV and Casimiro channel (Twitch)

FLAMENGO (Coach: Fabio Matias)

Matthew Cunha; Wesley, Noga, Cleiton and Marcos Paulo; Igor Jesus, Matheus França and Yuri; Thiaguinho, Lázaro and André.

Embezzlement: Ramon (injured), Filipe Luís (Covid-19), Isla, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol (called up at Data Fifa).

Suspended: –

hanging: –

PORTUGUESE (Coach: Marcus Paulo Grippi)

Fernando Caixeta; Joazi, Leandro Amaro, Suéliton and Leonan; Sidney, Victor Paraíba, Watson and João Paulo; Maikinho and Raphael Carioca.

Embezzlement: John Paul (transition)

Suspended: –

hanging: –