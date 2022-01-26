Flamengo x Portuguesa: see lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | carioca championship

Flamengo starts this Wednesday the race for the first four-time state championship in its history. Winner even with some clearance from previous editions, the team repeats the strategy of scaling a team of young people at the beginning of Carioca and will face nothing less than the best of the little ones in 2021: Portuguesa, third place. The duel takes place at the Luso Brasileiro stadium, on Ilha do Governador, at 21:35 (Brasília time).

For the match, the current three-time champion still won’t have his main squad available and not even Paulo Sousa. The Portuguese coach passed the baton to Fábio Matias, who commands the Under-20 and returned early from Copinha to assume the mission. In 2018, 2020 and 2021, Flamengo also bet on youngsters in the opening of the state to extend the pre-season of the big stars and had two wins and a draw.

Portuguesa, on the other hand, arrives with a team completely reformulated in relation to the one that was eliminated by Fluminense in the semifinals of last year’s edition. There were 20 signings and the arrival of coach Marcus Paulo Grippi, who came from Caldense.

Flamengo – coach Fábio Matias

The squad that starts Carioca performed on January 3 at Ninho do Urubu and had reinforcements from Copinha a week later – including coach Fábio Matias, who replaced the fired Mauricinho. The group’s most famous names, Ramon and João Gomes are out of the debut due to muscle injury and Covid-19, respectively. In this way, attention turns to the jewel Matheus França, which recently renewed the contract until 2027, in addition to pieces already known as Lázaro, Noga and Thiaguinho, who were present at the Carioca 2021.

The tendency is for Flamengo to start the match with Matheus Cunha, Wesley, Noga, Cleiton and Marcos Paulo; Igor Jesus, Yuri de Oliveira and Matheus França; Thiaguinho, Lázaro and André.

Who is out: of the alternative group selected for the start of Carioca, Flamengo will not have precisely the two reinforcements that came down from the main squad. Ramon is recovering from a muscle injury in his thigh, and João Gomes tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

Portuguese – Marcus Paulo Grippi

Lusa underwent a major overhaul in relation to the team that took third place in last year’s Carioca, the best in the club’s history. From that group, only right-back Watson, midfielder Wellington Cesar and midfielder Romarinho remain in the squad that will compete in Carioca, Copa do Brasil and Série D of the Brasileirão in 2022. In all, there were 20 signings to assemble the team that enters the field to end with a 37-year fast without beating Flamengo. The last victory happened in Carioca of 1985, by 1 to 0, in Luso-Brasileiro.

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo

Bruno Arleu de Araujo Assistant 1: Thiago Henrique Correa

Thiago Henrique Correa Assistant 2: Carlos Henrique de Lima Filho

In the Campeonato Carioca there is only VAR in the classics, semifinals and finals of the competition.