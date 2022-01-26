For Goldman and Citi, the fall on the US stock markets is a buying opportunity

(Bloomberg) – The global stock market is on track to end its worst month since the start of the pandemic. For strategists at giants like Goldman Sachs Group and Citigroup, now is the time to buy.

“Any additional and significant weakness at the index level should be viewed as a buying opportunity,” Goldman strategists, including Peter Oppenheimer, recommended in a note released Wednesday.

However, strategists at Citi, including Robert Buckland, understand that “the rapid shift in sentiment towards growth-profile stocks may slow down as real yields stabilize.”

Stocks have had a difficult start to the year, amid rising fixed-income yields, expectations of monetary tightening in the US and the threat of war in Ukraine. The MSCI ACWI global index is down 7% in January and is on track to close its worst month since March 2020.

The S&P 500 narrowly escaped correction territory on Tuesday, ending more than 9% lower from its record high on Jan 3.

“The most important thing for equities going forward is how much higher interest rate expectations and financial conditions will hit growth,” Goldman’s Oppenheimer said in an interview with Goldman. Bloomberg Television. “This will be critical in determining where equity markets stabilize.”

Citi strategists conveyed a similar view in the report released today, stating that the list of fundamentals and factors that determine whether the market has turned bearish suggests it is time to buy low. Citi professionals are particularly optimistic about markets outside the US and prefer defensive sectors such as consumer and healthcare in the UK and Japan.

This positive view is not a consensus. Barclays strategists led by Emmanuel Cau wrote in a note today that mutual funds and retail investors continue to be “very overweight” in equities and therefore further risk-reduction movement is possible if fundamentals deteriorate.

But optimistic analyzes are more frequent. Bank of America strategists on Tuesday wrote that investors should “buy low” in certain situations on U.S. stock markets, recommending stocks in companies with robust fundamentals and less vulnerability to macroeconomic issues, including semiconductor makers Applied Materials and Broadcom. .

Wells Fargo strategists were among the first to recommend buying stocks. On Tuesday, they released a report stating that it is “time to put new money to work”.

