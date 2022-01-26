For the next 10 years, the Federal Government estimates growth of almost 40% in the energy generating park. Wind and solar also rise, while energy production via hydroelectric plants tends to fall.

Source: google images reproduction / canned energy

The Government also states that this growth must be accompanied by growth in the production of wind and solar energy, and the decrease in energy production via hydroelectric plants.

According to the Federal Government, the forecast is that the installed capacity to generate electricity will grow by 37% by 2031, which represents the reach of the 275 gigawatts (GW) mark. Along with this growth in capacity, wind and solar energy sources will also grow in Brazil’s energy mix, while hydroelectric plants will be reduced to less than 50%.

This information is available in the draft of the Ten Year Energy Expansion Plan (PDE) 2031, which was opened for public consultation by the Federal Government last Monday, January 24th. The document was written by the Energy Research Company (EPE) and addresses the forecast that the national generating park will go from the current 200 GW to 275 GW in the year 2031.

What will gain great prominence in this new stage is the distributed generation of energy, which comes from small plants, mostly solar, which are installed on the roofs of buildings or on land, with the objective of generating energy for their own consumption. These power plants are expected to reach the 37 GW mark in the next 10 years, a significant growth compared to the current 8 GW and will reach 14% of the total installed capacity, according to the PDE 2031.

In relation to hydroelectric plants, the forecast is that the relative participation in the country’s energy matrix will continue to fall. It is expected that by 2031, hydroelectric plants will represent 45% of the country’s total installed capacity, compared to 58% in 2021 and 83% at the beginning of the 21st century.

The Federal Government also expects that thermal sources, such as those powered by natural gas, mineral coal, fuel oils and diesel and industrial gas, will grow by 12 GW, with the group of plants adding 35 GW in the next 10 years.

Growth in power transmission

The PDE 2031 also presented growth forecasts for electricity transmission. The transmission line network is expected to grow by 19% over the next 10 years, reaching 209,000 kilometers in length. In addition, the 28% growth in the capacity to transform substations is also foreseen in the document.

Investments in the energy sector

According to government calculations, the expansion of electricity supply should require investments of R$ 528 billion in the period. Of this total, the expectation is that centralized generation will attract R$ 292 billion, while distributed generation will demand R$ 135 billion. The other R$ 101 billion will be allocated to the transmission sector.

The Government uses as a basis for the PDE 2031 a scenario whose average growth is 3.4% per year in the energy load in the National Interconnected System (SIN). As for the Brazilian GDP, the average annual growth is expected to be 2.9% in the same context.