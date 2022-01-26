Ford Bronco Raptor has 406 hp V6 engine and modified suspension

Inspired by Ultra-4 Racing (off-road racing geared towards 4×4 vehicles), robust look and 405 hp engine. These are some of the credentials of the new Ford Bronco Raptor, which was presented this Monday (24) by the American brand. The idea is to be the most effective off-road model ever made by the automaker.

From the outset, it should be noted that the Ford Bronco Raptor has no plans to land in Brazil. In the United States, the official presentation will be in two months, but deliveries are for the third quarter. Prices will start from US$ 69,995 (just under R$ 385 thousand, in direct conversion).

How is the Bronco Raptor?

The top-of-the-line version of the Bronco family, like other Raptor models, received special off-road suspension. It has body on chassis and size similar to the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon – which will now need to worry about the presence of Ford’s rival.

For this fight, the model bets on a series of novelties. And, since you were certainly curious to know why the wheels of the Bronco Raptor appear misaligned in the opening photo of this article, let’s start by detailing the suspension system.

suspensions

Based on the vehicles competing in the Ultra4, the suspension of the Bronco Raptor was made in partnership between Ford Performance and FOX. Among the features, the set brings structural reinforcements and, in addition, provides additional with 50% more torsional rigidity when compared to the conventional Bronco.

According to Ford, the suspension system has a similar configuration to the F-150 Raptor. In practice, it offers semi-active dampers that monitor the height of each wheel hundreds of times per second. Adjustments are made automatically as needed. There are, therefore, up to 33 cm of travel in the front suspension and 35 cm in the rear. Increase, in summary, of 60% and 40%, respectively, in comparison with the Bronco. The height from the ground is 33.1 cm.

Plates were placed under the vehicle to protect the entire underside, preventing collisions with the gearboxes and transfer boxes, for example. The chassis receives reinforcement in the crossbar.

For those who like trails, Ford has added a one-pedal driving mode (brakes and accelerates in a single pedal) to the Bronco Raptor. The SUV’s towing capacity was increased. The model is capable of pulling up to 2,041 kg. That is, 454 kg more than the conventional model.

Visual

The front bumper is made of high-strength steel and there are features like integrated tow hooks. The front and rear panels, fenders and door inserts are unique to the Raptor configuration – hence the extra 25 cm in width over the base model.

Molded in sheet metal, the front fenders have openings to cool the engine. The hood also has additional cooling ducts.

The huge wheel arches house the 37″ off-road tires made by BF Goodrich. The wheels, meanwhile, are 17″.

The headlights have daytime running lights in amber color. The grille bears the name “Ford” in bold letters. On the front bumper are the fog lights (illuminated by LEDs). Doors and roof are removable. In total, there are 10 colors available.

interior and engine

In the cabin, the instrument panel with 12″ screen is one of the main highlights, as well as the Sync 4 multimedia center – of the same size. External cameras for 360-degree viewing are in the package. In the finish, details in orange tone and abuse of carbon fiber on the steering wheel and gearshift.The seats are vinyl-covered and have a washable floor.

With larger measures than the conventional Bronco, the big one measures 4.85 meters in length, 1.98 m in height and 2.18 m in width. The engine is also bigger. It goes from a 2.7 V6 turbo with 330 hp to a 3.0 V6 EcoBoost with power over 400 hp. Ford preferred to leave data like cavalry and torque for a second chance.

Offered on the Explorer ST, the engine is specifically tuned for the Bronco Raptor. Changes to the exhaust and intake system and a new intercooler are among the novelties, which even aim to withstand the highest temperatures in the desert. However, it is known that the current propellant is made of graphite iron. In this sense, it is heavier than the aluminum unit of the conventional version. Finally, it has selectable exhaust modes, seven different types of driving and is joined by a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Bronco in Brazil

Launched in May in Brazil, the Bronco Sport It hasn’t taken off here yet. Last year, the model had sold a total of 1,050 units, according to Ford do Brasil, and it didn’t even appear on the list of Fenabrave. Despite all the attributes, the model came in a price range that goes beyond the average ticket of the local consumer. It costs, therefore, R$ 272,650 in the only available finishing version: wildtrak.

With the idea of ​​competing with models like Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Land Rover Discovery Sport, the 4×4 SUV imported from Mexico has a 2.0 turbo Ecoboost engine. The engine, which has even equipped the Fusion sedan, yields 240 hp of power and has great torque: 38 mkgf. That is, it is above the 35.7 mkgf of the Jeep Compass’s 2.0 turbo diesel engine.

Bronco’s sister arrives soon in Brazil

While North Americans receive the Bronco Raptor, Brazilian consumers are anxiously awaiting a heavyweight model belonging to another category. We’re talking about the pickup Maverck. It arrives to compete in the segment of compact pickup trucks this semester – probably, in February.

Also made in Mexico, the model will come in a unique version, Lariat FX4, which, according to the company, has an off-road profile and attributes to attract both adventure fans and those who use the vehicle predominantly in the city. The prices were not informed, however, they should not be below R$ 200 thousand. In terms of mechanics, it will have a 2.0-liter gasoline engine (as in the Bronco) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Traction is all-round.

