Four problems we saw in Corinthians’ debut in the 2022 season

Yesterday (25) Corinthians made its first appearance of the season with a 0-0 draw with Ferroviária at Neo Química Arena. The squad had only two weeks for pre-season training and is still looking for the best physical shape, as is the case with midfielder Paulinho, and the rapport with the changes compared to last year.

The presentation at the debut of the Paulista Championship was an appetizer of what the Corinthians fan can expect for the year 2022. Coach Sylvinho will have a long season ahead of him and the first games of the state will serve as a laboratory for the coaching staff to form the ideal team in mid-March, on the eve of the start of the Copa Libertadores.

Below, the UOL Esporte lists the first impressions of this new Corinthians and the problems that need to be solved by Sylvinho.

More of the same on the tactical plane

Corinthians started the 2022 season the same way it ended the previous one: 4-1-4-1 with a variation to 4-3-3. The team’s tactical design already proved to be a limiting factor in last year’s Brasileirão, especially when the opponent acts with the low line of marking and gives space for Timão to work the ball only in the defense field and in the central circle of the lawn.

The midfielders and forwards end up having less space for the construction of plays and, as the sides rarely go up to the attack in this formation, Corinthians often becomes predictable and has difficulties in attacking the opponent.

Dependence on individual plays

As Corinthians has in its squad athletes of great technical quality and power of improvisation, the collective aspect of the team often becomes a supporting role. It was in this way, for example, that Alvinegro got the tie against Grêmio in the penultimate round of last year’s Brasileirão with a goal from Renato Augusto.

Coach Sylvinho needs to find solutions for the little variation in the team’s attacking moves, which relies on the talent of Willian, Roger Guedes, Renato Augusto and more recently Paulinho.

Fit in midfield

Another pending issue of the Corinthians 2022 version is the fitting of the midfield pieces and the best collective adjustment. The coaching staff includes Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian, Gabriel Pereira, Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Paulinho — all of whom are fully qualified to take the title.

Solving the problem involves choosing whether or not to play with a defensive midfielder positioned in front of the defenders, as is the case with Gabriel. As Sylvinho does not give up the defensive line with four athletes, there are fewer spots left in the midfield and some heavyweight will have to embitter the reserve.

Reference in attack

In recent weeks, the board has spoken publicly, on more than one occasion, that it is after a striker with finishing characteristics and presence in the area. Currently, only Jô performs the role considered the great lack of the cast at the beginning of the season.

The current Corinthians, although they have problems in creating plays worked collectively, have good numbers in their offensive system. Last night, against Ferroviária, there were 23 goal situations in favor of Timão, but there is still a need for a finisher or someone who steps in the area to complete the opportunities created.