French company suspends sale of round aquariums to prevent animal abuse

AgroBiothers Laboratoire, a French pet supply store, has suspended sales of round aquariums for goldfish. According to the European company, these containers drive animals crazy and kill them.

Now, the company will sell only rectangular aquariums with a capacity of more than 15 liters. That’s because placing the fish in small vessels without filtration and oxygenation constitutes animal abuse.

“People buy a goldfish for their children on impulse, but if they knew what torture is, they wouldn’t do it. Turning and turning in a small bowl drives the fish mad and kills them quickly,” AgroBiothers CEO Matthieu Lambeau told Reuters.

Many people assume that the short life span of goldfish is natural, but this conception is wrong. These beings can live up to 30 years and grow to about 25 centimeters when raised in large aquariums or ponds.

Space is not everything. As Matthieu Lambeau explained, goldfish are social beings that need the company of other fish. In addition, it is necessary to have a minimum of knowledge and also adequate equipment to keep the water clean and the space comfortable for the animal.

Aquariums for round fish are already banned in several European countries, such as Germany, but there is still no legislation on the subject in France. The company’s CEO explained: “There is demand for aquariums, but the reality is that we give children the possibility to watch the goldfish slowly die.”