Gabriel Medina stopping and treating mental health is an act of courage, says Milly

The three-time world champion surfer Gabriel Medina announced that he will not compete in the first two stages of the WSL to take care of his mental health, all this after a turbulent year, in which he ended up with a world title, but went through troubled moments with his family, had a disagreement with the COB for not being able to take his wife Yasmin Brunet to the Tokyo Olympics.

At the UOL News Sport, Milly Lacombe says that the distance to take care of the emotional is an act of courage by Gabriel Medina and important in the midst of so many complex issues involving the Brazilian surfer.

“It’s always an act of great courage for the top athlete, mainly because there’s sponsorships and a lot of money involved, so it’s like leaving the casino while you’re still winning, it’s that difficulty of giving up money, which is what speaks a lot high in our lives. To understand what we’re doing here, what’s happening, why our heads are breaking, so first it’s an act of courage”, says Milly.

“I think it’s very healthy that in such a testosterone environment as surfing, a man has the courage to say ‘I’m not doing well emotionally, it’s my head that’s catching’. He has a hip problem, we know , and he could just use the hip problem to say ‘I’m retiring, I’m going to miss the first stages’, in fact we don’t know when he’ll be back, he might still come back, who knows, to try for the fourth world championship, but it’s an act of extreme courage when any one of us looks at us and can stop”, he adds.

The journalist cites complex issues in relation to Medina outside of competitions and points out that she hopes the surfer will be able to return soon in his best conditions to compete on the circuit.

“People are complex, Medina is a complex guy, a guy who didn’t get vaccinated when he should, who has photos next to Eduardo Bolsonaro, without a mask, at the height of the pandemic, he’s a guy who sent sweet messages to a president who is accused of genocide, he is also a guy who has problems in the family, as far as we know, he fought with his mother, he fought with his stepfather, so life is very complex”, says Milly.

“He’s a three-time world champion, our best surfer. All this inside a human being who is very young. Stopping is very healthy, I hope he manages to rescue what’s best inside him, let’s hope he comes back because he represents this wonderful country in the waters very well”, he concludes.