Gaeco/MPRJ and Civil Police seize more than 50 weapons at home in the North Zone that would be from the largest faction in the state

Agents from the Narcotics Repression Police Station (DRE), the Specialized Weapons, Ammunition and Explosives Police Station (Desarme) and the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco) of the State Public Ministry seized the fair, 55 weapons in an empty house in Grajaú, in the North Zone of Rio. In all, 26 rifles, three carbines, 21 pistols, two revolvers, a 12 gauge shotgun, a 22 rifle and a carabiner were collected. According to the Civil Police and the MP, the weapons belong to criminals from the largest faction in the state.

The weapons were in the property of a couple who were arrested this Monday in Goiás: Vitor Furtado Rebolal Lopez and Paula Cristine Pinheiro Labuto. Prosecutor Roberta Dias Laplace said the two bought thousands of pieces of ammunition in that state:

— One of our teams at Gaeco started investigating these suppliers. They didn’t just serve Jardim Catarina, but the entire community of that faction. In all, 21 people were reported. Three of them were responsible for ammunition and weapons. A couple bought thousands of ammunition in the state of Goiás. The MP from there got in touch with us and we managed to ask for an arrest warrant with the District of São Gonçalo, and we found it at Vitor’s house. He was a collector and hunter and he used that to buy these weapons and sell them – detailed Roberta Laplace.

Gaeco’s promoter Romulo Santos Silva said that this nucleus was responsible for buying and selling this ammunition:

– We filed this complaint last year and managed to make the couple’s warrants yesterday and today we managed to find this abundant weaponry. Ten thousand pieces of ammunition were seized yesterday. This couple has been active since 2018 with this faction. This investigation started timidly and today we find elements. He would supply ammunition and weapons for drug trafficking.

A third person is the target of the investigations and is part of the scheme, making the link between the collector and the dealers. His name has not been released. For the Civil Police, the gang operated in a gray area of ​​legislation. They used the authorization to buy the materials and began to attract attention for the large purchase of magazines, ammunition and weapons.

— Vitor was responsible for the legal acquisition, and a third element was the link. There is proof. They were aware of this sale. He worked from 2018 to 2019. We have no way of knowing the amount. In one moment, he made the supply of five thousand ammunition. We want to understand why he bought in Goiás. There is an investigation into this. Yesterday it was characterized that he made the transport himself because he has legal authorization. He used to go by car to Goiás,” said Rômulo Santos Silva.

The documents related to the weapons, seized in Goiás Photo: Reproduction

For Deputy Pedro Bittencourt, head of the Delegated Service Defense Police Station (DDSD), Vitor’s acquisitions caught the attention of the Police and the MP:

— It drew attention because normally these people with authorization to acquire weapons have a profile. The collector is able to have many weapons, but it doesn’t make sense for a person to have several rifles of the same model – evaluated Bittencourt.

Prosecutor Rômulo Santos Silva also pointed out that Vitor Lopez does not have the financial means to legally buy the weapons:

— In a quick count, just in these rifles, it’s R$ 3 million. He is not in a position to do so,” said the prosecutor.

Vitor will respond by association for trafficking and may also respond for arms trafficking.

Investigation is three years old

The agents found the material hidden in the attic of the house, which is at the back of a village. According to delegate Felipe Curi, head of the General Department of Specialized Police (DGPE), the investigation began 3 years ago against an international gang that supplied weapons to the largest criminal faction in the state.

— This action is the result of an investigation with Gaeco, since 2018. I was still the owner of Decod. After we left, other delegates and Gaeco continued. Since then, some arrests have been made. This is a big blow to this faction. Those responsible for this weapon have already been arrested during the investigation. These criminals sold weapons to this faction,” he said.

According to delegate Pedro Bittencourt Brasil, from the Delegacia de Serviços Delegados (DDSD), the investigation began in the Salgueiro community and they found that arms suppliers fed several communities of the faction.

— It was a dense and long job. That investigation will continue,” she said.

Box with thousands of pieces of ammunition seized with the couple in Goiás Photo: Reproduction

The chief delegate of Desarme, Gustavo Rodrigues, stated that the investigators are looking for the origin of the weapons and ammunition:

— We managed to locate four addresses of the couple and in one of them we found this abundant material. These weapons will be sent for forensics to identify their origin. Let’s retrace the routes for the companies to find out who feeds this criminal faction. There are already indications that other weapons of Vitor were sent to the black market. He uses the hunter’s record to feed this criminal faction. We want to get to the origin of these weapons and ammunition — explains Gustavo Rodrigues.

The rifles are of the AR model and cost, on average, R$70,000 each in the parallel market.

Governor Cláudio Castro congratulated the Civil Police on his Twitter profile and said that he learned of the seizure from the Secretary of Civil Police. “I just received a call from Secretary Allan Turnowski informing that @PCERJ found an arsenal with 27 rifles inside a house in Grajaú. Congratulations Civil Police for preventing these weapons of war from reaching the hands of criminals. Investigation, intelligence and action! “, says the post.

In 2020, an operation by the Federal Highway Police (PRF) seized an arsenal that was being transported by car from Paraguay to Vila dos Pinheiros, in Complexo da Maré, in the North Zone of Rio. 556 and another 762 caliber, with a precision sight -, 21 pistols, all with laser sights and at least 300 kilos of marijuana.