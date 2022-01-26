Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra: high-quality renderings enhance design

Although Samsung has already confirmed the launch date of the Galaxy S22 line, the leaks involving the devices continue “at full steam”. Today (26), we have a set of high quality renderings that, once again, reinforce the design of this year’s three models.

According to the reliable Evan Blass, all the images published earlier will be used by Samsung in the promotion of smartphones.

Thus, we have the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra in all their glory, with the first two practically “twin brothers” when it comes to design.

See below some images of the Galaxy S22: