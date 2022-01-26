Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra: high-quality renderings enhance design

Although Samsung has already confirmed the launch date of the Galaxy S22 line, the leaks involving the devices continue “at full steam”. Today (26), we have a set of high quality renderings that, once again, reinforce the design of this year’s three models.
According to the reliable Evan Blass, all the images published earlier will be used by Samsung in the promotion of smartphones.
Thus, we have the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra in all their glory, with the first two practically “twin brothers” when it comes to design.
See below some images of the Galaxy S22:
Samsung
25 January
Samsung
26 Jan
Standard and Plus models must share the same camera module and even the color gamut: black, white, green and pink.
Smartphones also feature a central hole to accommodate the selfie camera, while the power and volume buttons are on the right side.
See the Galaxy S22 Plus:
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the only “different” in the family, as it is the result of the marriage between the Galaxy S and Note line. Therefore, we highlight the presence of the S Pen, and the rear camera module is also elegant.
In addition, another interesting detail is that this model is the only one that has the burgundy red color.
Look:
It must be remembered that all three smartphones must share a series of specifications, such as the AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and the Exynos 2200 chipset (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in some locations).
What do you think of the design of the new members of the Galaxy S line? Looking forward to the launch of the devices? Tell us your expectation here in the comments.
see more