Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra leak in all colors and angles

After full design and color details of the Galaxy Tab S8, whistleblower Evan Blass now releases images showcasing the look and options of the entire Galaxy S22 lineup. This happens shortly after the same informant released the possible invitation to the Galaxy Unpacked event, where Samsung will present the new devices.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (Black, White, Green, Pink)

Above we see the common version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 line in four color options that should be presented during the Galaxy Unpacked event, expected for the second week of February.

Meanwhile, just below we have the Galaxy S22 Plus with the same design and color options as the smaller model: black, white, green and pink.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Black, White, Green, Pink)

Both share the small notch centered at the top of the display, the symmetrical and extremely thin bezels with a curve-free display and camera module with three main lenses (main, ultrawide and telephoto).

The Galaxy S22 is expected to have a 6.1-inch screen and 3,700 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S22 Plus is expected to bet on a 6.5-inch screen with a 4,500 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Black, White, Green, Bronze/Copper)

Finally, we have the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, large in size thanks to its 6.8-inch screen and in proposal, which now aims to replace the late Galaxy Note line.

In the images we see the device with curved sides screen, straight corners and camera module with four main lenses. A mix between Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and S21 Ultra.

The difference is also for the S Pen, which will be integrated into the body in the lower left region and can be removed with just one click.

Announcement can happen in two weeks

Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22 Plus in leaked promotional image (Image: Playback/LetsGoDigital)

The announcement of the Galaxy S22 line is scheduled to take place on February 9th. Samsung has yet to confirm the date, but consistent leaks and records on its own website back up this information.

The new models will be equipped worldwide with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip – including Brazil -, while the version with Samsung’s own Exynos 2200 processor will arrive in select markets.

Source: Evan Blass