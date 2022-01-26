Gasoline and diesel are more expensive for the second week, says ANP | Economy

The price of gasoline rose last week, according to data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). The average value of a liter sold at gas stations in Brazil went from R$ 6,608, two weeks ago, to R$ 6,664, between the 16th and 22nd of January.
It is an advance of 0.84%. It is the second weekly increase in a row, informed the ANP.
According to the survey, the maximum value of a liter of gasoline sold at the pump is R$ 7.99.
In January of last year, a liter of gasoline cost an average of R$ 4,483 in Brazil. Since then, the accumulated high is 48.65%.
In addition to gasoline, the liter of diesel also rose, from R$5,422 two weeks ago to R$5,582 last week. Advance of 2.95%, according to the ANP.
In January of last year, a liter of diesel cost an average of R$ 3.606, accumulating an advance of 54.79% so far.
According to experts, the highs at the pump reflect the adjustment made by Petrobras on the 11th, when the state-owned company announced an increase in the sale prices of gasoline and diesel to distributors.
Thus, as of January 12th, the average sale price of a liter of gasoline from Petrobras to distributors went from R$3.09 to R$3.24 per liter, an increase of 4.85%. Already the liter of diesel had an advance for distributors from R$ 3.34 to R$ 3.61.
These rises in prices occur due to variations in the exchange rate of the dollar and oil.