Gasoline and diesel are more expensive for the second week, says ANP | Economy

Yadunandan Singh 9 mins ago Business Comments Off on Gasoline and diesel are more expensive for the second week, says ANP | Economy 0 Views

Fuels soared in 2021 and continue to rise in 2022
Reproduction / Protest.org

Fuels soared in 2021 and continue to rise in 2022

The price of gasoline rose last week, according to data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). The average value of a liter sold at gas stations in Brazil went from R$ 6,608, two weeks ago, to R$ 6,664, between the 16th and 22nd of January.

It is an advance of 0.84%. It is the second weekly increase in a row, informed the ANP.

According to the survey, the maximum value of a liter of gasoline sold at the pump is R$ 7.99.

In January of last year, a liter of gasoline cost an average of R$ 4,483 in Brazil. Since then, the accumulated high is 48.65%.

In addition to gasoline, the liter of diesel also rose, from R$5,422 two weeks ago to R$5,582 last week. Advance of 2.95%, according to the ANP.

In January of last year, a liter of diesel cost an average of R$ 3.606, accumulating an advance of 54.79% so far.

According to experts, the highs at the pump reflect the adjustment made by Petrobras on the 11th, when the state-owned company announced an increase in the sale prices of gasoline and diesel to distributors.

Thus, as of January 12th, the average sale price of a liter of gasoline from Petrobras to distributors went from R$3.09 to R$3.24 per liter, an increase of 4.85%. Already the liter of diesel had an advance for distributors from R$ 3.34 to R$ 3.61.

These rises in prices occur due to variations in the exchange rate of the dollar and oil.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

IMF demands that El Salvador stop using Bitcoin as official currency – Cryptocurrencies

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has demanded that El Salvador stop …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved