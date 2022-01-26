Gasoline and diesel are more expensive for the second week, says ANP | Economy

Reproduction / Protest.org Fuels soared in 2021 and continue to rise in 2022

The price of gasoline rose last week, according to data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). The average value of a liter sold at gas stations in Brazil went from R$ 6,608, two weeks ago, to R$ 6,664, between the 16th and 22nd of January.

It is an advance of 0.84%. It is the second weekly increase in a row, informed the ANP.

According to the survey, the maximum value of a liter of gasoline sold at the pump is R$ 7.99.

In January of last year, a liter of gasoline cost an average of R$ 4,483 in Brazil. Since then, the accumulated high is 48.65%.

In addition to gasoline, the liter of diesel also rose, from R$5,422 two weeks ago to R$5,582 last week. Advance of 2.95%, according to the ANP.

In January of last year, a liter of diesel cost an average of R$ 3.606, accumulating an advance of 54.79% so far.

According to experts, the highs at the pump reflect the adjustment made by Petrobras on the 11th, when the state-owned company announced an increase in the sale prices of gasoline and diesel to distributors.

Thus, as of January 12th, the average sale price of a liter of gasoline from Petrobras to distributors went from R$3.09 to R$3.24 per liter, an increase of 4.85%. Already the liter of diesel had an advance for distributors from R$ 3.34 to R$ 3.61.

These rises in prices occur due to variations in the exchange rate of the dollar and oil.