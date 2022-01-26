Gasoline and diesel rise again at stations after Petrobras readjustment

The prices of fuels continue to rise in the ranks, according to the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). For the second week in a row, the Gasoline became more expensive, while the diesel oil maintains the upward trend of the previous weeks. The increases reflect the readjustment of the Petrobras and taxes, the burden of which rises every time refinery prices rise. On the 11th, the company announced a 4.85% increase in gasoline and 8% in diesel.

On average in the country, gasoline was being sold at the pump at R$ 6.664, in the week of January 16 to 22, an increase of 0.85% compared to the previous week. Compared to the first week of the year, the adjustment was 0.7%. Already the liter of diesel started the year costing R$ 5,336 and, last week, it was worth R$ 5,582, up 4.6%. As these readjustments are still far short of those announced by Petrobras on the 11th, it is possible that new increases will still happen at the stations in the coming days.

Fuel prices are at the center of political debate this election year. Pressured by his electoral base, especially by truck drivers, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL)signaled for a temporary reduction of taxes, theme of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) negotiated by the federal government with Congress.

Until then, the target of Bolsonaro’s attacks was being directed at Petrobras, which resists being held responsible for the rise in fuel prices and also for possible government interventions in the management of the company. Fuels were one of the items that weighed the most on inflation in 2021.

Ahead of the company, Joaquim Silva e Luna told the Broadcast/Estadão that the company is not willing to make public policy and that it will continue to readjust the fuels when the price of oil appreciates in the international market and also the exchange rate. This is the import parity price (PPI) policy, adopted by the state-owned company in 2016, in which the company equates the values ​​of its products with those of importers.

“The rise that has been happening in gasoline, diesel and cooking gas is absurd. I am the rapporteur in the Senate of the project that will stop these increases and also reduce the amount currently paid by consumers”, said Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), on Twitter.

The candidate for the presidency of the Republic by the PDT, Ciro Gomes, promised to end the PPI and make fuel cheaper for the population, in a video released on Youtube. In December of last year, he had already said that, if elected, he would end “with this absurdity of Brazilians paying for fuel in dollars”.

international situation

For the next few months, the trend is for prices in Brazil to continue rising, according to Rodrigo Leão, researcher at the Institute for Strategic Studies in Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (Ineep).

“The most likely thing is that there will be a certain stabilization of barrel prices which, given the current price structure of the Brazilian market, should not help in the fall in the value of fuel in the country. This scenario, added to the current electoral design – which can promote a cycle of exchange devaluation – may, on the contrary, provoke a new sequence of price increases in the second half of the year”, evaluates the specialist.

Large consumers of oil and gas, such as the United States and Europe, are trying to contain price increases per barrel on account of global inflation and supply problems, especially in Europe and China. The ability of these countries to affect prices, however, is limited.

The International Energy Agency, linked to large consumers, is betting on a price drop to the range of US$ 70. While the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), linked to the largest producers, is betting on a rise above US$ 100. This Monday, the price of Brent oil closed the London trading session at US$ 86.

“It is highly unlikely that there will be a significant drop in the price of a barrel in the short term, unless there is a change in OPEC’s stance or even a capacity for energy expansion by large consumers. These elements are still unclear. The current situation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as well as between developed countries and Iran, makes it difficult to coordinate the continuous reduction of prices”, says Leão.

Brazilian market

In Brazil, in addition to gasoline and diesel oil, vehicular natural gas (CNG), widely used by app drivers and taxi drivers, has become more expensive. The value of the m³ went from R$ 4,374, at the beginning of the year, to R$ 4,456, last week. Contrary to what has been happening with petroleum-derived fuels, hydrous ethanol has become cheaper. Its price dropped from BRL 5,063 to BRL 5,053, in the same period of time. In this case, in addition to the competition with gasoline, the behavior of the market for its raw material, sugarcane, also influences the price of fuel.