GeForce RTX 3050 beats Radeon RX 6600 XT with DLSS enabled in new leaked test

And it doesn’t look bad with the upscaling feature turned off

Tomorrow is the day when the first NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 reviews start to come out with the lifting of the embargo. But, you know, there are always leaks and Videocardz has one of them. In the previous leak, with a 3DMark benchmark, it showed that NVIDIA’s entry-level Ampere GPU would touch the GTX 1660 Ti. can be even higher than AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT with DLSS turned on.

The RTX 3050 has the cores dedicated to the use of DLSS, which guarantees a significant advantage over higher video cards like the RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT, as shown in the benchmark made with Watch Dogs: Legion with Ray Traced on ultra and DLSS in quality mode. Of course, RT on ultra for the RTX 3050 is overkill and the GPU averages just above 30FPS at 1080p on this configuration.

In Control, the RTX 3050 touches the RX 6600 XT without DLSS. With the filter on, it shoots almost 20 frames per second at the front, with the game set to ultra and RT on high, it’s worth mentioning. Watch Dogs: Legion and Control are the only two games with DLSS turned on in the battery of tests on this site that leaked the benchmarks.



In the rest of the games, the input Ampere GPU is below the Radeon RX 6600, coming close in some cases like Black Desert Online, Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker and Control without DLSS and Ray Tracing enabled. The graphs show us that the RTX 3050 manages to get close to and sometimes over 60FPS at 1080p at full quality.

The model in question is a EVGA GeForce RTX 3050 XC Black, which operates with a boost clock of 1845 MHz. The bench consisted of an i7-10700K and 32GB DDR4-3200. Testing was done at 1080p and 1440p, with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution on supported games.

DLSS gives a very interesting boost to the RTX 3050, mainly because it is an entry-level video card, where any extra help to achieve more frames is always welcome. And what did you think of the performance? Has your expectation increased about the GPU, pricing aside? Comment there.

Via: VideoCardz