German chancellor expects Russian measures to ease tensions with Ukraine

On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he hoped Russia would take steps to resolve the crisis with Ukraine. The representative also promised… 2022.01.26, Sputnik Brazil
Scholz’s statements came at a press conference after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, in which the crisis between Russia and Ukraine was discussed. Scholz also noted that he welcomes negotiations with Russia in various formats, including the of Normandy – which brings together Moscow, Berlin, Kiev and Paris for discussions. Also during the press conference, Scholz said that Berlin will continue to provide economic assistance to Ukraine. The issue was raised amid the context of dispute between the countries after the maintenance of the German decision not to supply weapons to Ukraine, which generated a diplomatic crisis.
