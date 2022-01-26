German minister says country ready to help Ukraine in conflict with Russia

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters on Monday that the country was ready to help Ukraine financially in the event of a Russian invasion.

There is pressure from some countries for Germany to deliver arms to Ukraine.

“We are on Ukraine’s side as far as financial and economic support is concerned,” said the minister ahead of a meeting of the European Union in Brussels.

Baerbock also said that the toughest punishment is not always the smartest to use when asked about the possible sanction of cutting Russia off from the global SWIFT messaging system.

With information from CNN

