German university shooting leaves injured







Police officers at the University of Heidelberg, where a shooting took place photo: Reuters

A man armed with a firearm left several wounded in an auditorium at the University of Heidelberg, in southwest Germany, on Monday, 24. Local police said the attacker is dead, but has not yet given further details.

Earlier, police had asked via Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area, where the university is located. A major operation is underway in the area.

According to security sources heard by the DPA news agency, the attacker was a student and did not act with political or religious motivation. He was carrying several firearms and, after shooting around, would have killed himself.

Heidelberg is a famous university town in the state of Baden-Württemberg, with around 160,000 inhabitants. The Neuenheimer Feld campus houses the departments of natural sciences, part of the university hospital and a botanical garden.

Shootings at educational institutions are relatively rare in Germany, one of the countries with one of the strictest gun laws in Europe.

In 2009, a former student killed nine students, three teachers and three bystanders in an attack on a school in Winnenden, also in Baden-Württemberg, and then killed himself.

In 2002, a 19-year-old former student shot 16 people, including 12 teachers and two students at a school in Erfurt, apparently in reaction to his expulsion. He also killed himself afterwards.