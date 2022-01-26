Gloria Perez wins damages in court for the murder of her daughter

Gloria Perez will receive compensation evaluated around of R$ 480 thousand by order of the Justice of Rio de Janeiroin order to Paula Thomaz and William of Padua, responsible for the murder of actress Daniella Perezin December 1992.

According to information from the Notícias da TV portal, the lawsuit was decided in 2017, after the Globo soap opera author requested compliance with a sentence for moral damages from a judicial victory she won against the criminals in 2002.

Advertising Could not load ad

+ Gloria Perez on the criminal complaint of Daniella Perez’s killer: “Psychopath thing”

The actionwhich was analyzed by the 7th Civil Chamber of Rio de Janeiro, pointed to Gloria Perez’s victory and resulting in the ex-couple’s conviction to pay 500 minimum wages – equivalent to R$ 480 thousand. After the defeat, Paula Thomaz appealed, and claimed that she did not have assets to pay the debt and was later recognized in court.

Still, Gloria Perez resorted to a new lawsuit and won. By order of Justice, it was decided that Sérgio Rodrigues Peixoto, married since 2001 to the author of the crime, that an apartment be pledged in his name, given that they each have 50% of rights in the division of assets. Property funds are at least 250 minimum wage.

remember the case

Daniella Perez was cruelly murdered on December 28, 1992, in a crime that shocked Brazil. Three days before New Year’s Eve, the actress was killed by her own work partner, former actor Guilherme de Pádua, with whom she was playing in Body and soul (1992), and his then wife, Paula Thomaz.

SEE MORE: Check out the celebrities who fought in court in 2021