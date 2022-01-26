Goiás Court begins the analysis of the sharing of assets by Marília Mendonça | Column Fábia Oliveira

The Goiás Court of Justice began negotiations on the sharing of assets of singer Marília Mendonça, who died in November last year, aged 26, a victim of a plane crash. The inheritance left by the sertaneja, estimated at around R$ 500 million, began to be analyzed at the end of last month, at the 1st Succession Court of Goiânia.

The information released by columnist Ancelmo Gois points out that the entire process runs in secrecy of Justice. Initially, a survey will be made of the assets left by the singer and that will be shared between the heirs, one of them being her son, Leo, 2 years old, who will inherit most of the inheritance.

Léo is the result of Marília’s relationship with Murilo Huff. The two were never married, just dated. With the death of the singer, custody of the boy was shared between his maternal grandmother, Ruth Moreira and his father. As Leo is still a minor, his share of the inheritance will be managed by a guardian until he turns 18.

While the singer’s inventory is not completed, the artist’s family continues to receive the copyright to the songs monthly, which have excellent performance on digital platforms. In addition to the songs already released by Marília, other artists who collaborated with the sertaneja are about to release songs with her participation, as is the case of Naiara Azevedo, who is confined to BBB22.