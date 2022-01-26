Government provides R$ 15.7 billion for spending on fighting Covid – News

The federal government provides R$ 15.7 billion for the coping with covid-19 in this year. The amount is equivalent to 14% of the budget spent in 2021, of R$109.3 billion, and only 2.9% of the total for 2020, of R$524 billion, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the National Treasury, without opening extraordinary credits, the budget for fighting the pandemic this year provides only amounts of outstanding amounts to be paid.

“Considering the lack, so far, of credits opened in the 2022 budget related to the fight against the pandemic, the expenditure forecast for the year 2022 takes into account only the remaining payables still pending payment, which started the current year. worth R$ 15.7 billion”, explains the Treasury in a note.

In the last two years, the emergency aid was responsible for most of the spending, with BRL 293 billion in 2020 and BRL 60.4 billion in 2021. But in 2022, in addition to not having any new aid forecast, the government expanded and replaced Bolsa Família with Auxílio Brasil, which has its own budget at the Ministry of Citizenship.

Another program, BEm (Emergency Employment and Income Maintenance Benefit), which had a budget execution of BRL 33.5 billion in 2020 and BRL 7.7 billion in 2021, is also not planned for 2022.

In 2020, President Jair Bolsonaro edited 40 provisional measures (MPs) that opened a total of BRL 673.5 billion in extraordinary credits to combat the pandemic. The first of them (MP 924/2020), published on March 13 of that year, represented the beginning of the budgetary effort of the Executive Branch against the coronavirus.

In 2021, Bolsonaro edited six provisional measures that opened extraordinary credit for the fight against Covid-19. In addition, it signed two decrees to reopen remaining credits from 2020.

Brazil has registered a spike in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in recent days due to the advancement of the Ômicron variant in the country. This Tuesday (25), there were 183,722 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 24,311,317, according to the Ministry of Health. .

vetoes

The advance of vaccination has been shown to be important to curb the severity of cases. More than 407.4 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have already been distributed. The Ministry of Health states that 163.2 million people have already received the first dose (91.5% of the population over 12 years old), 150.5 million (84.4% of the population over 12 years old) have completed the vaccination schedule. and 35.3 million people have already received the booster dose or the additional dose.

Despite this, the amount available for the acquisition and application of vaccines against Covid-19, in 2022, is R$ 3.94 billion. “Occasional extraordinary credits may be added to this amount,” the ministry said in a statement.

The budget foreseen for the Ministry of Health in 2022 is R$ 147.5 billion, of which R$ 7.1 billion are for the fight against Covid-19. In 2021, the portfolio’s allocation was BRL 193.5 billion, BRL 47.7 billion of which was used to fight the pandemic.

This week, Bolsonaro sanctioned with vetoes the law that sets the General Budget of the Union for this year. He cut R$ 3.1 billion in expenses approved in December by the National Congress. The area that lost the most resources in nominal terms was the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, with a veto of R$ 1 billion.

Panel

Budget numbers in the fight against Covid-19 are not yet available on the National Treasury monitoring panel. According to the agency, the team is working on updating to include data for the year 2022. “Considering the demands for the end of the year, with the preparation of publication of accounting and tax reports in compliance with the legislation in force, it is estimated that the aforementioned update is available by the end of January,” the agency said in a statement.