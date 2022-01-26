Government will grant discounts on the electricity bill: see who is entitled

In 2021, the Federal Government had announced that it would benefit those who managed to save energy. This promise was fulfilled, given the current hydroelectric crisis in the country, which came to threaten a general blackout, according to experts.

In view of this, the Incentive Program for the Voluntary Reduction of Electric Energy Consumption was developed, in order to encourage a reduction in consumption. The measure will grant beneficiaries direct discounts on the electricity bill, still in January 2022.

In summary, the citizen who managed to save 10% to 20% of consumption, between September and December 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, will benefit from the discount.

As announced by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the reduction will be BRL 0.50 per BRL 0.50 per kWh (kilowatt hour) saved. Estimates indicate that around 35.5 million Brazilians will benefit from the measure, so that approximately R$ 2.4 billion in bonuses will be distributed.

How to request the discount?

This is a pertinent question, given that many government contemplations require the person to apply. The good news is that in this case, this will not be necessary, given that the discount will be automatically granted on the January 2022 utility bill.

Therefore, to find out if you are part of the group of recipients, just check the document referring to your electricity bill. It should be noted that people not benefited will pay the full amount, however, they will not be penalized.