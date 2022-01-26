Guedes commits to the OECD to zero IOF by 2029; see how the rates will look – Economy

BRASILIA – The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said this Tuesday, 25th, that he was committed to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) with the reduction of tax rates IOF, tax levied on financial transactions. “It was the last economic requirement that was missing after the exchange rate framework, approved at the end of last year,” he said.

Guedes did not provide further information on this matter, but the Secretary for International Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, Erivaldo Gomes, anticipated the Estadão/Broadcast that the commitment is to gradually zero all aliquots by 2029. The staggering is something foreseen by the OECD and the reduction period is “comfortable” for the government in terms of revenues, according to the secretary, since there is a prospect of increased revenue. The tax waiver accumulated until 2029, according to calculations by the Federal Revenue, is R$ 7 billion.

According to Gomes, President Jair Bolsonaro must sign the decree with the changes after the OECD Investment Committee approves Brazil’s entry into the “codes”. This is one of the institution’s oldest and most important items for the admission process. “This should happen by March,” he predicted.

In the first IOF range, which includes borrowings with an average term of up to 180 days, contracted directly or through the issuance of bonds in the international market, the forecast is for a reduction in the rate from 6% in force last year to 0% still in 2022.

In the second group, which includes foreign exchange transactions related to obligations of credit or debit card issuers, purchase of traveler’s checks and international prepaid cards, the escalation is much greater and would only start next year, when the rate would drop from 6.38% to 5.38% and 1 percentage point each year until 2027. In 2028, there would be no more charges.

In the third band, which groups the acquisition of foreign currencies in cash in Brazil and exchange rates on the transfer of funds from residents in Brazil to their accounts abroad, the rate will remain at the current 1.10% until 2027, also being zeroed in the following year. . In the last group, which includes all other foreign transactions involving foreign exchange operations, the rate will remain at 0.38% until 2028, being canceled only in 2029.

Gomes said that the measure does not prevent the government from creating another type of foreign exchange or financial tax if necessary. In order to maintain alignment with the OECD and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), however, it needs to be a single tax and levied on all types of operations equally.

Today the OECD approved the opening of the membership process to the entity located in Paris to six countries: Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania. With this, candidates will be able to officially begin the accession process, which usually takes three to four years. There is the expectation, however, that the procedures, in the domestic case, will be faster because Brazil is the most advanced among the applicants – it has adhered to 103 of 215 instruments of the organization so far.

Brazil applied to join the institution that was once called the “club of the rich” in 2017, under Michel Temer. The process was stalled in recent years because of a clash between the United States and the European Union. The bloc demanded that for each new member of the globe in the organization, a country from the continent should also join the entity. Then-President Donald Trump, however, turned up his nose at such rapid growth in the OECD. Initially, Trump had a preference for Argentina, but after a more left-wing government won the election in the neighboring country, the US started to support Brazil.

Unlike other multilateral entities, the OECD is not known for financial actions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The entity is a reference for international standards, mainly in the areas of economics and education.

renovations

The Minister of Economy stated that all the reforms that Congress passed were decisive for the economic team and added: “we will continue on this path”. “The process of accessing the OECD requires convergence in tax reform, financial liberation and international service agreements, all of which we have been saying since the beginning of the government,” he said.

Guedes said that Brazil is a large country and that it is part of the group of the 20 largest economies in the world (G20), of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and that he has now been invited to participate in the OECD. “The process of accessing the OECD is the recognition that we are a great country. We lacked that dimension”, he said, saying that it was one of his priorities on the international agenda since the beginning of the government.

The minister also stated that Brazil is the only country to participate in these three entities simultaneously. “(Brazil) is the only one. We are a multicultural country, with the largest democracy in the West, which is among the 10 largest market economies, the largest green power in the world and also a digital power”, he cited, once again mentioning the award for the most digitized government in the Americas, “at ahead of USA and Canada”.

At the end of his speech – the journalists could not ask any questions – Guedes made a small mention of Mercosur, saying that the bloc in recent years has been “cooling down” and “going down”.

The minister also emphasized that “more than a third of the legal requirements (required by the OECD) have been met by this government”. “We have been trying for more than 30 years to get this access and only in this government we have done a third of what we have, knowing that we have been in a pandemic for two”, he said. In fact, Brazil applied to join the OECD in 2017, during the government of Michel Temer.

Guedes commented that he met a few times with the new secretary general of the OECD, Matheus Cormann. The last of them was in Rome, during the G20 meeting, alongside President Jair Bolsonaro, but he also mentioned that he met with the Australian in Washington. Cormann, according to the minister, would have said about the importance of Brazil to the OECD, especially in relation to the environmental issue.

Once again, Guedes described the meeting saying that he told the secretary-general that he would like to see this recognition in the form of Brazil joining the OECD. “I said that I knew we were important, but that we wanted this recognition,” he said. The minister also repeated the account of a meeting and a phone call with US Treasury Secretary Jannet Yellen. “Yellen asked for Brazil’s help in approving the global tax agreement, and we demos.”