Harry Styles show in Curitiba causes giant queue at Couto Pereira

singer fans Harry Styles form a giant queue around the ticket office at Couto Pereira Stadium, in Curitiba, for the purchase of tickets for the artist’s show scheduled for December 10th of this year, at Pedreira Paulo Leminski. The sale will start at 12 pm with prices ranging from R$ 235 to 860 and fans started arriving this Tuesday (25).

Teenagers with the support of their parents form a line that goes two blocks in the Alto da Glória region. Several teenagers spent the night in the vicinity of the stadium to guarantee the purchase of tickets to the show.

It is important to note that whoever is in the queue needs to be careful about the Covid-19: mask, distancing and hand hygiene.

Anyone who wants to escape the huge queue in the heat of Curitiba’s summer can buy tickets online, on the Eventim website. The singer’s concerts in Brazil were scheduled for October 2020, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The Love On Tour 2022 tour in Latin America has the participation of the Jamaican singer Koffe, who will be opening concerts.

Who is Harry Styles?

Harry Styles is an English singer, known especially to teenagers for his work in the group One Direction. In 2017, he released the solo album Harry Styles and reached number one in several countries such as Canada, the United States and Australia, selling more than one million copies worldwide.

In December 2019, Styles released Fine Line (below), his second solo album, also reaching the top of the world charts, peaking at number two in the UK and accumulating at number one in Australia, Canada, Ireland and the United States. This time the album sold even more, reaching almost one million copies sold in the United States alone.

It was with Fine Line that Harry received three Grammy nominations, vying for the award in the categories Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video (for love you) and winning Best Pop Solo Performance (for Watermelon Sugar).

In addition, the singer’s solo career has earned him numerous nominations and awards at Brit Awards, Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, ARIA Music Awards, among others.

