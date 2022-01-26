‘He can no longer eat a hamburger quietly’

The first wall of “Big Brother Brasil 22” will be defined this Tuesday and has Luciano, Naiara Azevedo and Natália in the hot seat. In this first week, the actor and dancer Luciano won the networks and drew attention for saying that he had a dream of being famous. As an example, he said that he “wanted to have a reputation at the level of Beyoncé, of not being able to sit in one place for a hamburger.”

Out here, Luciano was already working as an actor on the YouTube channel “Gato galactico”, where he plays the character Lipe. Friend of the brother, Ronaldo Souza is also an actor and creator of this channel, which is successful with children and young people. On Instagram, for example, they have over 1.6 million followers.

Because of this success, he already experiences a bit of fame, which is now enhanced by “BBB 22”.

— He can no longer easily eat a hamburger. This I can guarantee. If he is in a mall or a place with more people, he always has a crowd there who will give him lots of affection and love. It happens to us. He wants to show himself more to the world. He talks about fame, but the quest is to show the art – says Ronaldo, who recorded almost daily with his brother, before the confinement.

Luciano and Natália are walled up in the ‘BBB 22’ Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo / Agência O Globo

Even without knowing if Luciano will continue in the group’s cast, the channel’s creator remembers that the program’s doors will always be open to him and is campaigning for him to stay in the house and be able to show himself more to the public.

However, he recognizes that this speech about fame may have harmed the participant in this first week.

“They misinterpreted him. He verbalizes things in a direct and simple way. He has that feature. He wants to work with art and show it to the world. A lot of people who hear that phrase out of context might think he’s arrogant. But this is nowhere near the truth. He’s a guy with a really big heart. I would really like him to be able to overcome this barrier and show the real Luciano to Brazil – concludes Ronaldo.

Luciano at ‘BBB 22’ Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo / Agência O Globo