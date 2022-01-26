Health excludes table that, against science, said vaccine is not effective – 01/26/2022

The Ministry of Health amended a technical note published last Friday (21) and excluded a table in which hydroxychloroquine was placed as effective for the treatment against covid-19 and vaccines as ineffective, contrary to a series of studies and guidelines. sanitary around the world.

In the new document, however, the folder did not add the information that immunizers are effective and hydroxychloroquine is not, as the studies show.

The previous note, the target of criticism from the scientific society, had a table that placed hydroxychloroquine, a drug with proven ineffectiveness against the new coronavirus, as opposed to vaccines, which have already been shown to be efficient in reducing serious cases and deaths from the disease in Brazil and In other countries.

One of the columns asked if there is a demonstration of effectiveness in controlled and randomized studies for covid-19. The answer was “yes” for hydroxychloroquine and “no” for vaccines.

The table contrasts the two methods by stating that the drug has demonstrated safety in experimental and observational studies against covid and that the vaccine does not have the same response. In March 2021, the WHO (World Health Organization) stated that the drug does not work to deal with covid-19.

“Covid Kit” has not changed

The new technical note was published today on the website of conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies), but the decision on the “Covid kit” guidelines has not changed. The Ministry of Health rejected Conitec’s guidelines last week.

The document is signed by the Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health, Hélio Angotti Grandchild. He says the previous note brought “incorrect interpretations”.

“Considering that certain aspects of TECHNICAL NOTE No. 2/2022-SCTIE/MS (0024896684) gave rise to incorrect interpretations, for the purpose of better clarification and in order to promote greater clarity, it is decided to review it by excluding the Table entitled ‘Table 1 – Health technologies proposed for COVID-19 and respective information usually relevant to their eventual recommendations’, which appeared in item ‘4.17 Asymmetry in the scientific rigor dedicated to different technologies’, rendering TECHNICAL NOTE No. 2/2022 ineffective SCTIE/MS”, reads an excerpt from the document.

Health rejected Conitec guidelines

The table on hydroxychloroquine and vaccines is in a document from the Ministry of Health that last week disapproved of the guidelines drawn up by Conitec against the use of the so-called “covid kit”, a protocol that determines the use of drugs such as hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin and azithromycin, all of which have already proven ineffective against covid-19.

In a technical note published on the Conitec website, Angotti Neto said that the rejection was made in view of the “respect for the autonomy” of doctors and the “need not to miss the opportunity to save lives”.

An ideological ally of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Angotti Neto promoted four public hearings in 2021. Half were related to hospital and outpatient treatments for covid-19. Inundated with demonstrations by denialists, the public hearings and consultations held by the government on the subject served to postpone the decision and not to contradict Bolsonaro. Conitec disapproved the hospital use of drugs in June last year.

The Rede Sustentabilidade party called the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to ask for Angotti Neto’s removal. In the petition, the legend also asked for the suspension of the note and the determination to draw up a new guideline, which observes scientific and technical standards and criteria.

In addition, there is a request for the opening of an administrative proceeding at the Ministry of Health against the secretary, as well as investigation procedures at the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) to investigate possible criminal responsibilities and acts of administrative improbity.

Queiroga

After the Ministry of Health defended hydroxychloroquine, Minister Marcelo Queiroga admitted that the use of the drug still does not have proven effectiveness against covid-19.

“These medications, I have already mentioned, are medications whose scientific use is not yet proven, but this confusion they want to create between vaccine and chloroquine is totally unreasonable”, he said during participation in the program “Sem Censura”, on TV Brasil on Monday.

On Saturday, Queiroga participated in an action promoted by the ministry to encourage vaccination and testing of the population in the states of the North region.

The minister asked people to get vaccinated and said that “there is no more efficient way to get rid of this pandemic than vaccinating our population”. On the other hand, he again criticized the vaccination passport and the requirement for immunization.

* With Estadão Content