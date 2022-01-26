Health retreats and will remove table that said hydroxychloroquine was safe, but vaccines not | coronavirus

The Ministry of Health reported this Tuesday (25) that it will amend the technical note published on Friday (21) that stated that vaccines have no safety demonstration. (see below the statement from the ministry) .

GloboNews had access to the new technical note and the table that provided information on the safety and effectiveness of medicines and vaccines was removed. However, according to the Ministry of Health, the decision will not be modified.

In a statement, the ministry said it would republish the technical note to “promote greater clarity in the content and avoid misinterpretations, such as that the decision criticizes the use of Covid-19 vaccines”.

Table says hydroxychloroquine is safe

Ministry of Health contradicts scientists and the WHO and says that drugs without proven efficacy against Covid work, but vaccines do not

The technical note published on Friday by the Ministry of Health contradicts the World Health Organization (WHO) and the scientific community and states that vaccines have no demonstration of safety. In fact, Covid vaccines are internationally recognized as the safest method of preventing the disease.

The same document points out that hydroxychloroquine has demonstrated safety as a health technology for Covid-19 — the drug was even discussed by the world’s largest health bodies and, since March 2021, the WHO has not officially recommended its use for treatment. or prevention of coronavirus.

After publishing the report, the Ministry of Health said in a note that “at no time did it say that the aforementioned drug is safe for the treatment of Covid-19, nor did it question the safety of vaccines, which is attested by the regulatory agency”.

“The interpretation was erroneously taken from a manifestation of a technical note from the Secretariat of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs (SCTIE). existence of evidence for the drug chloroquine and non-existence of evidence for vaccines is wrong and out of context”. See the table below in the document:

1 of 1 Table found in a technical note published by the Ministry of Health this Friday (21). — Photo: Reproduction Table found in a technical note published by the Ministry of Health on Friday (21). — Photo: Reproduction

The Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health, Helio Angotti Neto, signs the report, used as a basis for rejecting the guidelines of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies to the Unified Health System (Conitec) of not using medicines from the ” Covid kit” for treatment in SUS patients.

“We already have many well-conducted, quality studies showing that hydroxychloroquine is not effective against Covid-19. In addition to studies in populations that show the effectiveness of vaccines and their safety. And to add to this, we have the numbers that show the reduction in the number of deaths with the advancement of vaccination coverage. So, it’s a lie told by the ministry itself, which ignores science”, says Letícia Sarturi, master in immunology at the University of São Paulo and PhD in biosciences and pathophysiology from the State University from Maringá.