Health Surveillance and Procon make inspection visit at Unimed Hospital, in Campos

Bodies were to investigate the procedures adopted for patient care in the emergency for Covid and other diseases

Tents began to be erected after inspection – Photo: Silvana Rust

Health Surveillance and Procon teams, in Campos, carried out an inspection at Unimed Hospital, on Tuesday morning (25). The information was of non-compliance with health measures to prevent Covid-19 among patients. At the scene, the organs would have found that people with symptoms of the coronavirus were in the same sector as patients with other diseases.

In addition, there was a queue without the necessary minimum distance between people and a lack of infrastructure. Patients were waiting for care in the sun, for example. During the inspection, the hospital began setting up tents to keep users out of the sun.

Some videos on this subject even circulated on social media.

The Terceira Via newspaper sought out the unit’s management, which issued a statement.