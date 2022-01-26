Hearing loss, dizziness and ringing in the ears are symptoms of Omicron

Since the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus was discovered in November 2021, patients have reported new symptoms of Covid-19.

On Tuesday (25/1), the chair of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Stanford University, in the United States, Konstantina Stankovic, warned that earache and hearing problems are becoming a common sign. of Omicron infection.

With about 50 mutations and present in more than 140 countries, Ômicron is considered the most infectious variant and has been responsible for the third wave of Covid in the world. Regarding the virulence of the strain, data are limited, but suggest that it may be less severe than Delta, for example. However, although less severe, the fact that the variant spreads faster has strained healthcare systems. Therefore, knowing how to identify the main symptoms of the disease is necessary to ensure your health and that of those you love. Fever, constant pain in the head and throat, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, and an elevated heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in people infected with Omicron. In addition to these symptoms, it is important to be suspicious of Covid-19 infection if it presents itself fatigue — pointed out in studies as an early sign of Omicron variant infection and which has been confounded with other conditions. Muscle aches throughout the body is also common. It is a sign that the body is trying to fight the virus. Loss of appetite may appear. Studies indicate that loss of appetite is a recurrent symptom among patients infected with Delta and Omicron variants. Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting are other symptoms that may arise. Although less common in Omicron, these symptoms can appear when accompanied by other signs of the viral infection, such as gastrointestinal complications, sore throat, or loss of taste and smell.

“If you notice hearing loss or dizziness or ringing in your ears, don’t ignore them,” the doctor told 7News. “Do the test. In some of our patients, we have seen that hearing loss is the only sign of Covid infection,” she added.

Stankovic’s team recreated an ear model and exposed it to a Covid-19 test. They concluded that the ear damage was caused by infection through the nose.

The doctor reinforced the need for the correct use of the mask to avoid new infections and the symptoms caused by Covid-19.