Honda ends production of WR-V and HR-V for Brazil; see the future of SUVs – 01/26/2022

Honda Brasil confirmed that it stopped producing the WR-V and HR-V SUVs for the Brazilian market, that is, the models have already been discontinued and will continue on the market as long as there are units available in the factory and dealerships.

According to the company, it will be focusing at the moment on the production and sale of the hatch and sedan models of the new generation of City that were announced at the end of 2021.

While the replacement for the WR-V was shown only as a concept, the HR-V already has the new generation confirmed for Brazil. It will be presented later this semester and begins to be produced and sold here in the second half of 2022.

In addition to the end of the WR-V and HR-V, which, for now, continue to be produced at the Itirapina (SP) plant for export only, the company had already confirmed and ended production of the Fit and Civic last year.

Accord and CR-V have stopped imports

On the Honda Brasil website, when searching for Accord and CR-V, the models appear as “not available” in the area that would be allocated to the price of the models, both imported.

According to the Japanese brand, the two models have not been discontinued in Brazil yet, but their imports were interrupted due to lack of import units due to production availability.

“Honda remains focused on offering products that best serve the Brazilian consumer, with high efficiency and full of connectivity and safety technologies. In line with this commitment, the brand plans to launch, in 2023, other novelties in the country, among unpublished models and renovations of current products”, says the company’s statement.

