Horizon Forbidden West will have fun strategic minigame

Horizon Forbidden West’s machines will be very well explored in the sequel to Aloy’s adventure. Proof of this is the new board minigame, this one called “Machine Strike”, where Guerrilla Games transformed the game’s threats into strategic pieces.

The minigame will be found in the open markets of the game’s cities. In Machine Strike, versions of the metallic creatures will have abilities and health and attack stats of their own. The board will feature terrain types where monsters will get negative or positive bonuses.

To make the gameplay even more faithful to the battles faced by Aloy, the robots will also have shattered armor when taking damage and skills with overload. According to the person responsible for the preview on IGN, the minigame is quite fun and will be able to hold the attention of fans.

Benjamin McCaw, the title’s narrative director, said that these elements need to be part of the game’s universe. In this way, even the references to Zero Dawn will be properly adapted to fit the tension presented in the plot.

Horizon Forbidden West could be one of the best open world games on the market

Some portals have already had the chance to explore Horizon Forbidden West and give their first impressions. Apparently, it has everything to stand out in a positive way and consolidate itself as one of the best open world titles. Check out!