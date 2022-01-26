Horizon Forbidden West will have more than 20 hours of campaign

Horizon Forbidden West will have a world full of possibilities and new mechanics to explore, and of course, narrative is essential to take advantage of every innovation made in the franchise. According to director Mathjis de Jonge, Guerrilla Games wants to repeat the length of the Zero Dawn campaign and the story could last more than 20 hours.

In the preview of the GamePro portal, de Jonge was asked about the time required to complete the main missions of the title. According to him, to reach the end of the game “will take as much time as its predecessor”.

In terms of comparison, the first game — according to data obtained from players on Howlongtobeat.com, takes on average:

22 hours and 50 minutes to complete the story;

45 hours and 21 minutes to complete the story and extras;

61 hours and 20 minutes to complete everything;

“Exactly how much remains to be seen, but anyone who wants to complete the game 100% will be a little busier than its predecessor.”, revealed the website. That way, in addition to separating the more than 85 GB on the SSD, you can now set aside a little time to save the world with Aloy.

Horizon Forbidden West will have strategic board game

Guerrilla Games seems to be focused on extracting maximum immersion using Horizon Forbidden West’s machines. Proof of this is the creation of “Machine Strike”, a strategic board game with pieces inspired by the robots that will be found in the cities of the game. Understand!