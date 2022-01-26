Hospital refuses to perform heart transplant for unvaccinated man against Covid-19

A man identified as DJ Ferguson, who is waiting to receive a heart transplant, has had his name removed from the waiting list after refusing to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in the United States.

Ferguson, 31, was first in line for the procedure, but refused to receive the immunizer and could not receive the transplant. The information is from the American television network CBS.

According to the family, the policy of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, located in Boston, Massachusetts, made the patient ineligible for the operation for not having received the immunization.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

“My son came to the brink of death to maintain his positions and was pushed to the limit,” David Ferguson, the patient’s father, told CBS.

David explains that his son needs an urgent transplant, but he doesn’t believe in the Covid-19 vaccine. “It’s kind of against his basic principles – he doesn’t believe in it,” the father reported.

In a statement, the hospital stated that the Covid-19 vaccine is part of the requirement for a candidate to be eligible for a transplant, with the aim of creating a better chance of having a successful operation.

“The Covid-19 vaccine is one of several vaccines and lifestyle behaviors required for transplant candidates in the Mass General Brigham system in order to create the best chance for a successful operation and also patient survival after transplantation. ,” the hospital said.

NYU Grossman School of Medicine’s chief of medical ethics, Dr. Arthur Caplan, explained in an interview with CBS that after any transplant, the patient’s immune system is “turned off” and, therefore, the chances of recovery decrease for those who does not receive the vaccines correctly.

Ferguson’s family is considering transferring him to a hospital that does not have a vaccination policy, but fear that he will not survive due to the serious condition he is in.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags