Hospitalization for Covid increases risk of new hospitalization and death

The recent hospitalization of actress Elizângela for sequelae of Covid-19 – the first, due to the disease, had been in December – serves as an example for what a recent study carried out in the United Kingdom has just confirmed.

The 67-year-old artist did not take any vaccine and had sequelae in her lungs. Is it over there was discharged on Sunday (23) and will undergo pulmonary physiotherapy as part of the rehabilitation process.

Researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the University of Oxford found that people who were hospitalized for Covid-19 and survived at least a week after discharge were twice as likely to die or be readmitted to a hospital in the following months. .

The article, published this Tuesday (25) in the scientific journal PLoS Medicine, presents a statistical analysis of the health records of nearly 25,000 patients who were discharged after a hospitalization for Covid-19 in the year 2020. The data were compared with more than 100,000 individuals from the general population.

The researchers also considered, for the purposes of comparison, data from patients hospitalized for influenza in the UK between 2017 and 2019, therefore, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

By observing the two groups, they found that those hospitalized for Covid-19 had a higher risk of death months after discharge, either from sequelae associated with the initial illness or from other causes. There was also a greater chance of a new hospitalization in a short period of time.

“Our findings suggest that people who have had a severe case of Covid-19 requiring hospitalization are at a substantially increased risk of experiencing further health problems in the months following hospitalization.” , from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

According to him, the study’s conclusion raises a warning for the medical community.

“It’s important that patients and their doctors are aware of this so that any problems that develop can be treated as soon as possible. Our findings also highlight the importance of getting vaccinated, which is the best tool we have to prevent Covid-19.” serious first.”