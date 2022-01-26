How to disable Instagram? – News Contests

THE Instagram has become one of the largest social networks in the world, and a platform where millions of people exchange photos and information about their lives. But beyond that, the app is a fundamental part of many people’s professional lives.

At Instagram pages are essential for anyone looking to find a business or for anyone looking for a new job. However, there are situations in which it is essential disable instagram, mainly to reset a business.

However, information regarding this is somewhat hidden, and while starting an account is very easy and quick, many do not know how to disable instagram and end up not being able to solve the immediate problem with the platform.

In this text, see everything you need to know about the Instagram deactivation, Be her temporary or permanent, and we will bring the steps that help when confirming the process and having the security of the account disabled.

Instagram temporary deactivation

Many people wish to have some time away from social media, either because they are going on vacation, or because they need to focus on some project and want to avoid the distractions they deliver.

So, temporarily deactivating it is the best way out, since you will, in addition to no longer having access to Instagram, have the guarantee that you will no longer receive unwanted messages in a moment of rest.

Before starting the process, it is important to note that temporary deactivation can only be performed once every seven days, so it is essential to be careful and choose the right time to put the procedure into practice.

To deactivate, go to the instagram.com link and log in with your account. When you click on your photo, you will see the option Edit profile. Select it and follow the steps below.

The last option on the page that will open on click is Temporarily disable account. Select that option, and you will open a page that asks the reason for the deactivation and your password on Instagram.

Enter the reason and password and confirm by clicking again on the option Temporarily disable account. Ready! Your account will be disabled and others will not be able to find it.

To resume your account and go back to using Instagram, download the account in a mobile application, and it will start working normally. You will not lose any of your photos, contacts or conversations, it will just be unavailable on the platform.

Is it possible to disable Instagram from the mobile app?

Unfortunately, it is not possible to deactivate the account through an app, only through a web browser, whether on mobile or a computer. This is a way for the platform to protect its number of users and make the process difficult.

Deleting the account

Through the app, it is only possible to permanently delete the account, which is a very drastic action and will cause you to lose all published content and your conversations on Instagram.

To do this, open the app and log into your account. In the upper right corner, there are three lines, and when you click on them, a series of options will appear on the screen. select settings and open the option Help.

The only way to delete the Instagram account is to select the option help Center. On that page, click on the search bar and type “Delete account” and confirm. You will then receive a link called “How do I delete my Instagram account?”

A text will open, find the phrase “To request that your account be permanently deleted.” A new page will open, where you can select step 1, called Delete account.

Here, the process simplifies. Instagram will ask you for the reason for deletion, your account password and will ask you to click on the option Delete @your_login_name account. Ready. Instagram will give you a deadline for deletion and everything related to the account will be gone.

The process is complicated on purpose, as Instagram has no interest in losing users, but it is important to note that the deletion is final and nothing can be done to reverse the process.

saving content

If you have deleted your account but want to keep the content, Instagram offers an option that allows you to recover old content on a new login.

This process is only available for a period of 30 days. After that period, everything will be lost indefinitely, with no chance for recovery. So, in case of doubt, temporary deactivation is the best option!

If you’re thinking of deactivating Instagram or permanently deleting your account, the tips above point the way to each of the actions, and it’s important to be clear about what your goals are.

To stay away from the social network for a while, without missing anything and come back when you feel like it, just temporarily disable it. Now, if you want to completely disappear from the network, there is the option to delete the account and lose all your content on Instagram.