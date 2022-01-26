How to vote for BBB 22? | BBB22

At BBB 22, as always, the public controls the game. Want to know how to vote? Is easy! Check out our tips below and help decide the Walls:

The BBB vote continues to be logged. To participate, you need to have an account. Globe. Registration is simple and free, and can also be done with your Facebook or Google account;

Registration is valid for the entire season. And the best part: you don’t have to wait for the seawall to arrive!

Important: if you are already registered, the link will direct you to our home page on Gshow. Ready! You can now vote!

Take the opportunity to vote for the First Wall of BBB 22!

BBB22 Wall: Vote to eliminate. Luciano, Naiara Azevedo or Natalia?

If this is your first registration, you will receive an email to confirm and activate your Globo Account.

* Your internet connection must be good to ensure completion of the vote;

* The voting system used in Big Brother Brasil, and other Globo reality shows, has security and monitoring mechanisms.

Check it out: minors between 8 and 16 years old need to indicate a guardian to authorize continued access to the globo account. This procedure is necessary due to the adaptation process with the General Data Protection Law (Law No. 13.709/2018).

Different factors are combined to ensure voting security.

The technology teams also monitor the functioning of the voting system during the entire period when the wall is open.

We have no evidence of votes cast by robots, or any other fraud mechanisms, that impact the dynamics of the program.

Any attempt to automate votes would be subject to the control and security validations, which are applied in the processing of each of the votes.