Hyundai Creta Action 1.6 continues in line and HB20X is discontinued – 01/25/2022

Hyundai starts 2022 by making changes to its product range. The adventurer HB20X bids farewell to the market and the brand surprises by keeping the Creta Action in line. Both were equipped with the 1.6 Gamma engine.

The brand confirmed the changes in a note sent to the column. “About the HB20X, Hyundai Motor Brasil informs that it will concentrate sales of the HB20 line on its most demanded models in hatch (HB20) and sedan (HB20S) versions, in addition to the two generations of Creta SUV. , complies with Proconve’s L7 phase and will continue to be marketed normally”.

The Hyundai HB20X still appears on the brand’s commercial website as line 2021/2022. Its departure is due more to commercial issues than to legislation on pollutant emissions. The adventurer is equipped with a 1.6-liter engine connected to manual or automatic transmissions. Currently, the HB20X was the only version of the line that followed the 1.6 engine on offer, the other options of the HB20 family lost the option during 2021.

If the adventurer is saying goodbye to the market, the one who survived was the Creta Action, also equipped with the 1.6 Gamma engine and six-speed automatic transmission. As Hyundai states in the note above, the engine already meets Proconve’s L7 phase.

The entry-level version maintains the look of the first generation and is the only one still equipped with a 1.6-liter engine. The brand does not disclose the version’s share numbers, but the average share of Creta Action in total SUV sales represents about 30%.

Creta Action is still in the brand’s configurator as line 2021/2022, but as the manufacturer has confirmed its continuity, soon it will also be year/model 2022/2022 like the other versions of the SUV.

Currently, the Creta Action 1.6 AT is offered for R$102,990.