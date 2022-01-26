After winning the Cup, Endrick, Palmeiras’ standout in the competition, spoke in an exclusive interview with ESPN.com.br

THE palm trees thrashed the saints per 4 to 0 and stamped the first title in its history at Copinha. Scorer of the first goal of the match, endrick was the protagonist of alviverde in the competition.

In an interview with ESPN.com.br after the final, the São Paulo club’s number 9 spoke about a move that happened when Palmeiras was already winning 3-0.

On the right side of the field, Endrick applied a scooter to the opponent. Then, Lucas Pires, a Santos athlete, went to scold him for his dribbling.

The 15-year-old forward claimed that he was ‘beaten’ during the decision because of the dribble. However, he always tried to return with the ball at his feet.

‘Final, everyone wants to win, I got hit, but it didn’t go to my head, humility, I didn’t try to fight back, always on the ball. Game was important, we won, unprecedented titles and just enjoy“.

In addition to winning the title, Endrick, in an election made by Ge, won as the best player in the competition and received the Dener Award, a trophy given to the most beautiful goal of the tournament.