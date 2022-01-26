Ibovespa clashes with NY and rises with support from banks and Petrobras By Reuters



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index rose more than 1% on Tuesday afternoon, despite a mixed performance of stock exchanges in New York, with investors awaiting the monetary policy decision of the (Fed) on Wednesday. Monday, and with an eye on geopolitical tensions.

Stocks in the financial sector and Petrobras (SA:), — in the face of rising — boosted the local index, while Suzano (SA:) gave way on the other side.

At 16:21, it was up 1.94% to 110,033.28 points. The financial volume was 21.3 billion reais.

The rise of the Ibovespa this Tuesday follows two consecutive drops, but is in line with the performance of the index for the year, a period in which it rises around 4.8%, while the main US stock references are in the red, with Composite down nearly 13%.

Market agents justify the positive performance of the local index in recent weeks citing the rise in commodities, which support the shares of exporting companies; the composition of the index, which makes it less susceptible to certain moments of liquidation abroad; and the stock market crash last year, which made some shares attractive.

In addition, they have also highlighted the inflow of foreign capital into the stock market.

“The construction and education sectors rise impacted by the inflow of foreign flows,” wrote Ativa’s team of analysts in a comment this afternoon, highlighting the performance in the session of JHSF (SA:), which rose 6.0%, and of Yduqs ( SA:), up 5.9%.

In the US, the and the Nasdaq dropped 0.6% and 1.4%, respectively, although they have already reduced part of the losses, while it operated close to stability.

The market is looking forward to the Fed on Wednesday and does not generally expect changes in the meeting at this meeting, but will be on the lookout for signs of whether it will rise as early as March.

In addition, investors kept geopolitical tensions in Ukraine on their radar after Russia amassed troops on the neighboring country’s borders and was accused by other nations of planning an invasion – which Moscow denies.

On the domestic scene, the day is more empty, although fiscal and political issues continue to be monitored. Highlight for the release of collection data by the federal government, which showed a real increase of 17.36% in 2021, to 1.879 trillion reais, said the Federal Revenue.

(By Andre Romani)