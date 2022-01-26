Ibovespa differs from NY, rises and returns to the level of 110 thousand points after 3 months By Reuters

© Reuters.
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s main stock index soared on Tuesday, even as Wall Street tumbled, as the rise in bank shares and Petrobras (SA:) overcame U.S. market anxiety. with the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
According to preliminary data, the price rose 2.12% to 100,226.57 points, which would be the first close above 110,000 points since Oct. 20. The financial volume of the session was 28.9 billion reais.
(By Andre Romani; Edited by Alexandre Caverni)
