Ibovespa rises more than 2% and closes with the highest score in three months; dollar drops 1.24%

January continues to be a positive month for the Brazilian stock exchange. After starting the week in decline, the Ibovespa found new breath to rise in business this Tuesday (25) and even fluctuated above 110,000 points, which had not happened since October last year.

Without finding support in the New York Stock Exchanges, which fell sharply again today, the Ibovespa was once again supported by the surge in prices of commodities, especially oil, which rose more than 2% with tensions between Ukraine and Russia becoming increasingly fierce, which could compromise the global supply of raw material.

Monetary easing in China is also another bullish vector for raw materials.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Petrobras shares (PETR3;PETR4), which account for more than 10% of the Ibovespa’s weight, started the day low, but ended the session up more than 3%. Shares in banks such as Itaú (ITUB4) and Bradesco (BBDC4), which also have a relevant impact on the index’s performance, rose in the same proportion.

The Ibovespa ended the day up 2.1%, at 110,203 points. The financial volume of the day’s negotiations was R$ 30.9 billion.

The main event on investors’ radar today is the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting. The Fed should not raise interest rates in the US economy at the meeting that ends tomorrow, but should indicate a pace for the cycle of monetary tightening, scheduled to begin next March.

The attractions of the Brazilian stock exchange

Rodrigo Franchini, a partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos, says that the appreciation of the Ibovespa also has to do with the prospect of rising interest rates in the United States. He explains that, with the imminence of a reduction in liquidity in the markets, investors become more judicious and “begin to look at assets that tend to be winners, regardless of the appreciation of interest rates”.

“Investors look for attractive prices, shares with a price-to-earnings ratio that are still cheap, advantageous exchange rates and commodities, which rise with the prospect of more restricted supply. The Brazilian stock market is highly attractive for these points”, says Franchini.

He believes that the recent inflow of foreign capital into the Stock Exchange, as shown by a report by the InfoMoney, makes the Stock Exchange more qualitative. They are investors who are more resistant to situations of stress and who do not leave the Stock Exchange for any reason. Thus, according to Franchini, the market gains more resistance points.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

But how long will the market remain in bull mode? Franchini believes that until the Exchange incorporates the Brazil risk in an election year. “We need to consider growth now, so as not to exaggerate too much”, he says.

In the final hours of today’s trading session, news also arrived that Brazil was officially invited to be part of the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), which the country had wanted for a long time. Gustavo Cruz, economist at RB Investimentos, believes that this will give even more breath to the Ibovespa.

“The OECD stamp can facilitate trade agreements and the entry of resources by foreign funds. Helps a lot. But it needs to follow an appropriate macroeconomic guideline,” Cruz said.

Interest, dollar and Wall Street down

Another combination that has been a reflection of the inflow of foreign capital into the stock exchange and helps in the positive performance of the Ibovespa was repeated today. The commercial dollar closed down once again, retreating 1.24%, at R$ 5.435 in purchases and sales. Interest rates on most of the most traded contracts also dropped.

The DI for January 2023 advanced two basis points, to 11.84%; interest rates for January 2025 dropped ten basis points to 11%; in contracts for January 2027, the drop was nine basis points, to 11.13%; and the DI for January 2029 dropped 12 basis points to 11.30%.

For the New York Stock Exchange, it was another day of volatility that ended in losses. The Dow Jones closed down 0.2% at 34,296 points; the S&P 500 closed down 1.22% at 4,356 points; and the technology exchange Nasdaq fell 2.28%, to 13,539 points.

At techs have been the most impacted by the prospect of higher interest rates, as there will be an increase in the cost of capital, with a direct impact on cash and valuation of these companies. The corporate earnings season with fourth-quarter results continues, with mixed numbers, but it hasn’t been enough to give US stocks a boost.

Related