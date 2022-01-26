iFood receives authorization for drone deliveries in Brazil | Drones

iFood is the first delivery company in Brazil to obtain permission to use drones, according to an official disclosure by the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), published on the agency’s website last Monday (21). In partnership with the company Speedbird Aero, the delivery app is authorized to carry loads of up to 2.5 kg and travel within a radius of 3 km of flight.

The authorization, unprecedented in the entire American continent, allows iFood to operate even in urban areas, as long as it respects all the criteria established in the project, which, according to ANAC, include being careful not to fly over people, in addition to observing the weather conditions, always be careful with the minimum and maximum heights and also keep away from “possible sources of electromagnetic interference”, according to the text.

iFood is authorized to deliver drones nationwide — Photo: Disclosure/iFood

However, delivery will not be made directly at the consumer’s home, but at a strategic landing point, so that a delivery person can collect the product and complete the final leg of the trip to the door of the person who ordered the meal.

According to the text published on the ANAC website, the agency studied the pros and cons of the project for about eight months, working alongside Speedbird Aero and AL Drones, a consulting company for this type of equipment. During this study period, four tests were carried out, three in the city of São José dos Campos (SP) and another in Aracaju (SE).

It is worth mentioning that this authorization only covers the DLV-1 NEO drone model, but the agency itself is willing to allow “increasingly advanced operations” and with “fewer restrictions”, as the degree of experience with day-to-day practice grows. day and the development of new devices.

The first tests by the Speedbird Aero companies, from AL Drones, along with iFood, for the delivery of small goods with drones, were carried out in October 2020, in Campinas (SP).