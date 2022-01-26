IMF demands that El Salvador stop using Bitcoin as official currency – Cryptocurrencies

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has demanded that El Salvador stop using Bitcoin (BTC) as one of the legal currencies in the country. The entity cites financial risks and the creation of new liabilities.

The request came in a report released on Tuesday (25) after bilateral discussions with El Salvador about its economy. The country is in negotiations with the IMF for a loan of US$ 1.3 billion.

The Fund’s directors “emphasized that there are major risks associated with using Bitcoin for financial stability, financial integrity and consumer protection, as well as there are associated tax contingent liabilities,” according to the report.

The directors also “demanded authorities to narrow the scope of the Bitcoin Act by removing Bitcoin’s legal tender status.” Some directors also expressed concern about the risks associated with issuing Bitcoin-backed securities.

In November, the IMF staff said that Bitcoin should not be used as legal tender in El Salvador and demanded that the Central American country strengthen regulation and oversight of its newly created cryptocurrency payments ecosystem.

El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender in September 2021 and its president, Nayib Bukele, has become a public defender of the cryptocurrency.

The country has been hoarding the cryptocurrency and has recently purchased 410 BTC, reaching over 1,500 BTC in total held in the Treasury. El Salvador also plans to issue $1 billion Bitcoin-backed government bonds in 2022, with a duration of 10 years and denominated in US dollars.

